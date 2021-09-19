Trump Humiliated As Senate Republicans Reject His Plot To Oust Mitch McConnell

Trump hatched a plot to oust Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), but he was rejected by Senate Republicans.

Trump Tried To Pull A Coup On McConnell, But Found No Plotters Willing To Help.

The Wall Street Journal reported, “Mr. Trump has spoken recently with senators and allies about trying to depose Mr. McConnell and whether any Republicans are interested in mounting a challenge, according to people familiar with the conversations. There is little appetite among Senate Republicans for such a plan, lawmakers and aides said, but the discussions risk driving a wedge deeper between the most influential figure in the Republican Party and its highest-ranking member in elected office.”

Even some Trump allies. like Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) have shot down Trump’s plan to oust McConnell and replace him with someone of the former president’s choosing.

The main reason why Senate Republicans are so loyal to McConnell is money. Mitch McConnell raises hundreds of millions of dollars to elect and reelect Senate Republicans.

Donald Trump has raised $102 million with his super PAC and given zero dollars to Republican candidates.

Trump’s feud with McConnell has already cost Republicans the Senate majority, and it could cost them a chance to retake the Senate in 2022.

Donald Trump continues to humiliate himself by thinking that the Republican Party is just like an episode of The Apprentice, but without the presidency, Trump’s influence is gone, and Senate Republicans have no reason to follow him.