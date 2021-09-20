Biden Administration Will Ease Travel Restrictions for Vaccinated Foreign Travelers

The Biden administration announced it will ease travel restrictions for vaccinated foreign travelers in November.
According to White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients, all foreign visitors must be fully vaccinated and must show proof of vaccination before boarding flights bound for the United States. They will also be required to provide a negative test no later than 72 hours prior to flying. Travelers who meet all these requirements will not need to quarantine.
The travel industry and European governments had lobbied for a change as the Biden administration kept bans against travelers from overseas even while other countries opened their borders to vaccinated travelers.
This is a developing story.
Alan is a writer, editor, and news junkie based in New York.