More Criminal Charges Expected Against Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg’s attorneys are expecting that more criminal charges will be filed against him.
Allen Weisselberg — the former Trump Organization CFO who has been charged by Manhattan prosecutors for an alleged tax evasion scheme — is expecting that more indictments will be filed in the case, his lawyer said in court Monday.
