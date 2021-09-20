More Criminal Charges Expected Against Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg’s attorneys are expecting that more criminal charges will be filed against him.

CNN reported:

Allen Weisselberg — the former Trump Organization CFO who has been charged by Manhattan prosecutors for an alleged tax evasion scheme — is expecting that more indictments will be filed in the case, his lawyer said in court Monday.

“We have strong reason to believe there could be other indictments coming,” Bryan Skarlatos said at a pre-trial hearing in New York State Supreme Court.

The Manhattan investigation does appear to be close to wrapping up. Donald Trump has shown over and over again that he has no loyalty to anyone around him no matter how many years of service they have given to himself and his business.

Weisselberg may think that he can withstand the initial slate of charges, but more indictments would turn up the pressure on him to flip on Trump and the Trump family.

Prosecutors have mountains of evidence against Trump. They want Allen Weisselberg to testify, and if he chooses not to do, he could be spending the rest of his life in prison.