Watch Jen Psaki Do Her Thing And Wreck Peter Doocy’s Haitians/COVID False Equivalency

Jen Psaki saw what Peter Doocy was trying to do with a question about Haitian migrants and vaccine cards and was having none of it.

Video:

Jen Psaki explains to Peter Doocy like he is a four-year-old the difference between Haitian immigrants who are being deported and unvaccinated people flying on airplanes. pic.twitter.com/iBcIRqVX8L — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 20, 2021

Doocy asked, “Is someone asking the foreign nationals for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test?”

Psaki started to answer, “Well, first of all, I can walk you through the steps.”

Doocy interrupted, “That is the policy for people who fly, so if someone walks across the river, does someone ask to see their vaccination card.”

Psaki resumed, “Let me explain to you again, Peter, how the process works, as the individuals come across the border and assessed if they have symptoms, and if they have symptoms they are quarantined. That is the process. They are not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time.

Doocy, clearly not getting it, asked, “What is the difference?”

Psaki tried to explain to Lil’ Pete, likely for the millionth time, “It is not the same thing. These are individuals we noted and discussed we are expelling individuals based on Title 42, specifically because of COVID, and we want to prevent a scenario where large number of people are gathering and posing a threat to the community and the migrants themselves. Those are the policies we put in place in large part because again the CDC recommends Title 42.”

Jen Psaki Saw What Peter Doocy Was Trying To Do And Stopped Him

Peter Doocy implied that Haitian migrants get treated better and have fewer COVID restrictions on them than the unvaccinated (mostly Republicans).

Doocy’s point was not accurate because the US is deporting Haitian migrants. At the same time, the unvaccinated get to stay in the United States while whining about maybe having to show proof of vaccination or a COVID test to go to a restaurant, concert, or be in large groups of people.

These two situations are not the same, and Jen Psaki wasn’t about to let Peter Doocy smear President Biden with such an absurd false equivalency.