DHS Secretary “Horrified” By Images of U.S. Border Patrol Agents on Horseback Confronting Haitian Migrants

Speaking to CNN, Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of Homeland Security, says he is “horrified” by images of United States Border Patrol agents on horseback confronting Haitian migrants. Agents could be seen on video whipping migrants with a cord.

“I was horrified by what I saw,” Mayorkas told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on “New Day.” “I’m going to let the investigation run its course. But the pictures that I observed troubled me profoundly. That defies all of the values that we seek to instill in our people.”

He added that U.S. authorities have “moved approximately 4,000, perhaps more than 4,000 migrants” from a temporary site under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas, where migrants are waiting to be processed by immigration authorities.

“Any mistreatment or abuse of a migrant is unacceptable, is against border patrol policy, training and our department’s values,” he said.

