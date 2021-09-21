Fox Host Rachel Campos-Duffy Reaches New Peak of Absurdity After She Criticizes Biden for Riding a Bike

“That is why his handlers and his wife, who, by the way, look increasingly like Visiting Angels, have to schedule in these senior breaks for him so he can take naps and go for bike rides because he can’t concentrate on the job the way he should,” she added.

Campos-Duffy then compared Biden to former President Donald Trump, saying Trump “worked these long, long hours and had impromptu hourlong pressers with the media.”

Campos-Duffy has often attacked Biden’s mental and physical faculties, a favorite talking point in conservative circles.

However, claims President Biden has a cognitive impairment are unfounded.

In September 2020, ABC News reported the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) withheld intelligence warning of Russian disinformation attacking Biden to promote “allegations about poor mental health.”

The intelligence bulletin, titled “Russia Likely to Denigrate Health of US Candidates to Influence 2020 Election,” said American intelligence determined Russian operatives are sowing disinformation to convince the American electorate Biden has dementia and would be unfit to serve in office.