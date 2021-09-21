House Democrats Unveil Legislation to Keep Government Funded Through December 3

With just days until the deadline, House Democrats have unveiled legislation that will avert a government shutdown and keep the government funded through December 3. The bill will also suspend the debt limit into next year.
The House will vote on the bill later today. It is expected to swiftly pass the House but could run into trouble in the Senate, where it would need the approval of 10 Republicans.
By extending funding through December 3, this legislation will allow Congress to negotiate full-year government funding bills that make historic and transformative investments to benefit working families. As we take that step today, providing help for people in desperate need is a moral imperative,” House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) said in a statement.
Republicans have said they will not support suspending the debt limit in protest of a $3.5 trillion spending plan that would codify much of the Democratic agenda, particularly an expansion of the social safety net.
