Democrats Reject Default Terrorist Mitch McConnell And Say Blood Will Be On GOP Hands

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said that Democrats have no plan B, and if Mitch McConnell causes a default, the blood will be on the GOP’s hands.

Video:

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) says that Democrats won't back down on the debt, and if the Republicans cause a default, "there is going to be blood on their hands." pic.twitter.com/l5N6MKCclw — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 21, 2021

Rep. Speier said when asked if Democrats have a plan B to avoid a default, “No, there can’t be a plan “B.” We’ve already incurred these debts. In fact, 27% of the debt that has been created has been created by Donald Trump during his administration. Only 3% under the Biden administration. The money that we spend on the rescue plan, where we propped up businesses, we propped up people who were unemployed, that is all spent. Everyone supported it. We had 44 Republicans who supported that. So on the one hand, they want to support it, but then they don’t want to pay for it? I mean it is just irresponsible, and we have to call them out and make everyone aware of what this means to every single American if the Republicans go through with this political game. “

Speier was asked what Democrats will do if Republicans don’t change their position.

She answered, “Well, there is going to be blood on their hands. You will see the stock market plummet. You will see an increase in interest rates. You’re going to see Social Security recipients not receiving their checks, and we’ll point to the Republicans and say that this is the reckless behavior of Republicans who are so irresponsible they won’t even pay for something that they have already voted for. “

Democrats Are Going To Make Republicans Own The Default

The debt limit isn’t a negotiation. Republicans aren’t asking for anything. They are going to vote no in an act of economic terrorism to attempt to destroy the US economy.

It is pure 2022 election politics, and it will backfire, just like it backfired on Mitch McConnell when he tried this 11 years ago. It backfired when Republicans shut down the government for Trump as the former president tried to extort money for his border wall.

If Republicans trigger a default, they will own it. Democrats will make sure of it, and the political terrorists in the GOP will be made to pay.