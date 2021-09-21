The 1/6 Committee May Be Coming For Ted Cruz And Rand Paul

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said that Sens. Ted Cruz and Rand Paul should have to testify before the 1/6 Committee about their role in Trump’s coup.

House Democrat Calls On Cruz and Paul To Testify Before the 1/6 Committee.

Video of Rep. Dean:

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) calls for Sens. Rand Paul and Ted Cruz to have to testify before the 1/6 Committee about their role in Trump's plot to overturn the election. pic.twitter.com/zfUZC9Qldq — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 21, 2021

Rep. Dean said on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House when asked if Cruz and Paul should be called to testify before the 1/6 Committee, “Oh, I certainly do. I have long thought that anybody that had any interest or anything to do with what happened on January 6th, any communication with the president, with the president’s legal teams should absolutely be before the committee to let us know their role. To let us know what they know. This reporting will go a long way to offer a summons, but the committee has the power of subpoena and gathering more. I want to say all the more reason why we have to move forward with a bill that was introduced today protecting our democracy.”

The Eastman Memo Provides The 1/6 Committee With A Sedition Roadmap.

The Eastman memo lays out point by point the plot to overturn the 2020 election. Ted Cruz and Rand Paul were counted on to use the filibuster to help to overturn the election. The Republican Senators had a role in the plot.

Cruz and Paul aren’t witnesses. They are accomplices and potentially co-conspirators.

The 1/6 Committee should subpoena every Republican who had something to do with the Capitol attack.

The truth that Republicans appear to be so desperate to hide is that the 1/6 attack looks like an inside job.