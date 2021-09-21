Trump’s Sedition Proven By Eastman Memo Laying Out Plan To Overturn The Election

Trump went beyond wanting Pence to overturn the election. His lawyer, John Eastman, drafted a six-point sedition plan for Pence to follow.
Trump’s lawyer had a six-point plan for overturning the election.
CNN reported:
Under Eastman’s scheme, Pence would have declared Trump the winner with more Electoral College votes after the seven states were thrown out, at 232 votes to 222. Anticipating “howls” from Democrats protesting the overturning of the election, the memo proposes, Pence would instead say that no candidate had reached 270 votes in the Electoral College. That would throw the election to the House of Representatives, where each state would get one vote. Since Republicans controlled 26 state delegations, a majority could vote for Trump to win the election.
The plan was first proposed to Pence when Eastman was with Trump in the Oval Office on January 4, during one of Trump’s attempts to convince Pence that he had the authority to stop the certification of the election.
The evidence of Trump’s sedition is in black and white.
Eastman is no Rudy Giuliani or Sidney Powell. He is a key figure in the conservative movement, so this memo was not a Kraken or a Rudy Giuliani fever dream, but a thought-out plan to overturn the will of the people
and keep Donald Trump in office after losing an election.
If this memo isn’t enough evidence for the DOJ to investigate Trump and his circle of conspirators for sedition, then what is?
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association