Tucker Carlson Claims Vaccine Mandates Are A Biden Plot To Get Christians Out Of The Military

Tucker Carlson is trying to get the troops to refuse to get vaccinated by claiming vaccine mandates are a plot to kick Christians out of the military.

Video:

Carlson said:

There is no justification, they are zero scientific basis for any of this. The fighting strength of the military is young, healthy people, virtually all of them at extremely low risk of dying from covid. To this day, only 46 members of the entire U.S. Military died from the coronavirus over the last year and a half. Suicides, by contrast, kill many, many times more. Just a few months last year, 156 service members killed themselves. Military suicide is an actual crisis the Pentagon might want to address. Lloyd Austin might want to look into that.

The point of mandatory vaccinations is to identify the sincere Christians, the freethinkers, the men with high testosterone levels, and anybody else who doesn’t love Joe Biden and make them leave immediately.

Tucker Carlson was lying about military COVID infections.

According to the Department of Defense as of August 18, 2021, 45 service members had died of COVID. 222, 138 troops had been infected.

Sick troops weaken our military and are a national security issue.

The COVID vaccinate mandate is a national security issue. The troops are getting COVID, and they are dying, but Tucker Carlson doesn’t care about any of that. He is trying to turn the troops against their Commander In Chief.

Tucker Carlson admitted that he lies on his show, but the lies that he is spreading about the vaccine mandate and the military are an attempt to turn the troops against the President while spreading disinformation about the COVID vaccine that weakens America and helps their enemies.

This is why Putin loves Tucker Carlson.