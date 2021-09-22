Florida Representative Looking to Follow Texas’s Lead, Files “Heartbeat” Abortion Bill

Florida Representative Webster Barnaby (R) has filed the “Florida Heartbeat Act,” legislation that would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, only allowing them to be performed if the mother’s life is in danger.

The bill would empower citizens to sue anyone who induces or performs an abortion against the bill’s guidelines.

#BREAKING– HB 167 filed in Florida, would ban abortions if a fetal heart rate is detected. Provides an exception if the mother’s life is at risk. #wftv pic.twitter.com/s8lo62826U — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) September 22, 2021

The Florida measure essentially mirrors a Texas law that went into effect after the Supreme Court voted 5-4 not to block its implementation, saying abortion providers had not met the burden required for a stay of the law.

It prohibits virtually all abortions after a heartbeat is detected, which is typically after six weeks of pregnancy and empowers citizens to file lawsuits against abortion providers suspected of violating the new policy.

