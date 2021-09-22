Republican Treasury Secretaries Are Trying To Talk Mitch McConnell Out Of Destroying The Economy

The previously unreported talks involving the GOP economic grandees — Henry Paulson, who served as treasury secretary under President Bush; and Steven Mnuchin, treasury secretary under President Trump — did not resolve the matter and the U.S. is now racing toward a massive fiscal cliff with no clear resolution at hand.

Democrats Can’t Be Expected To Save Republicans From Themselves

Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans haven’t made any demands. They aren’t negotiating. Republicans are terrorists who want to blow up the economy and cause a global recession.

A terrorist who doesn’t make any demands only wants to cause harm and destruction.

Sen. McConnell isn’t going to listen to Republicans. He isn’t going to listen to Democrats. McConnell thinks that if he triggers a default and a recession, Biden and the Democrats will be blamed.

It is the same failed thinking that led McConnell to constantly lose during the Obama years.

McConnell will toy with the default, maybe even let the deadline pass, but when the political blowback hits him, he will cave, but Democrats will not bail him out.