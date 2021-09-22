Mary Trump Calls Donald Trump An F-ing Loser After He Sues Her Over His Tax Returns

Donald Trump has filed a $100 million lawsuit against his niece Mary Trump and The New York Times over his tax returns.

The Daily Beast reported:

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Dutchess County, New York, by attorney Alina Habba, alleges that the newspaper convinced Mary Trump to “smuggle records out of her attorney’s office and turn them over to the Times” despite her having signed a confidentiality agreement in 2001 after settling a contentious legal battle over the will of Frederick Trump, Donald’s father, and Mary’s grandfather.

The new lawsuit seeks damages “in an amount to be determined at trial, but believed to be no less than One Hundred Million Dollars” from both Mary Trump and the Times.

Mary Trump Calls Her Uncle An F-ing Loser

Mary Trump told The Daily Beast, “I think he is a f*cking loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can. It’s desperation. The walls are closing in, and he is throwing anything against the wall that will stick. As is always the case with Donald, he’ll try and change the subject.”

Trump Is Still Living In The Past and Trying To Punish His Enemies

Lawsuits are Donald Trump’s go-to move of bullying and intimidation. There has also never been a public person who loses so often in court. By his legal record since his political career began, Donald Trump is a loser. He set a record for presidential lawsuit futility that may never be broken. After the election, he lost every single challenge that he filed, and the trend appears to be continuing in his post-presidential life.

Prosecutors are closing in on Trump, his kids, and his business. The tax returns that The New York Times published aided several investigations into Trump and his company.

When Donald Trump’s day of inevitable ruin eventually arrives, it won’t be Mary Trump, but his adult life of fraud and crime that will bear responsibility for his demise.