Trump pardoned convicted felon Mike Flynn claims that the “Deep State” is going to put COVID vaccine in salad dressing.

Video of Flynn:

In a show dedicated to covid and election fraud conspiracies, Michael Flynn yesterday brings up an article he read that the Deep State medical establishment is planning to secretly put the covid vaccine in salad dressing. pic.twitter.com/45LniXtnYA — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 22, 2021

Flynn mentioned that the “deep state” is planning to put the vaccine in salad dressing and then claimed that “these people” are trying to impose their will on “us.”

Keep in mind that the guy who thinks that there is a plot to put COVID vaccine in salad dressing was a person who Donald Trump thought was fit to be his national security adviser.

Flynn is a convicted felon who deserves to still be behind bars. He has called for the violent overthrow of the United States government. Flynn is not just a conspiracy theorist who worries about the government putting life-saving vaccines in salad dressings. He is also a danger to the country.

It is easy to laugh at people like Mike Flynn, but realize that the lies and calls for violence against the United States government represent a grave threat to US democracy.