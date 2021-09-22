Posted on by Jason Easley

Mitch McConnell To Use The Filibuster To Blow Up The Economy With Default

Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Mitch McConnell, plan to use the filibuster to block Democrats from preventing a default.

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) tweeted:

Republicans Just Gave Democrats The Perfect Argument To Kill The Filibuster.

If Republicans use the filibuster to tank the economy, it will prove to the Senate’s Democratic filibuster holdouts the point that everyone else has been trying to make to them.

The filibuster is the tyranny of the Senate minority. Republicans aren’t using the filibuster to make sure that issues are debated and all viewpoints are heard.

In Republican hands, the filibuster is a weapon that is used to block progress and inflict destruction.

Senators like Manchin and Sinema should see that by opposing killing the filibuster, they are helping Republicans wreck a fragile economy.

Kill the filibuster to save the economy, because  Mitch McConnell is determined to cause a global financial crisis, and people like Joe Manchin have given him the tools to do it.

 