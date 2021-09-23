Biden To Ignore Trump And Turn Over All Info To 1/6 Committee

But President Biden’s White House plans to err on the side of disclosure given the gravity of the events of Jan. 6, according to two people familiar with discussions who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private discussions.

It doesn’t matter to Biden if Trump objects or wants to do everything that he can to hide the information. The White House is going to turn it over to the committee. Any situation where Biden would willingly refuse to turn over the information is unfathomable.

Donald Trump will sue to try to keep the info hidden, which is the same tactic that he used to hide his tax returns from the House and the American people, but it will be interesting to see if the Biden administration will turn over the information before Trump has a chance to implement his obstruction via the judicial system.

Trump no longer has power, so it will be much more difficult for him to hide what his administration knew and what they did with that information on 1/6.