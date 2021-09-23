Jen Psaki Takes Down Fox News As Peter Doocy Hysterically Claims Pregnant Women At Lying At The Border

Fox News’s Peter Doocy tried to whip up anti-immigrant sentiment and weirdly attacked pregnant women but was shot down by Jen Psaki.

— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 23, 2021

Peter Doocy said, “You say the border is not open, but we have been told by our teams on the ground that you are releasing pretty much all of the family unit, couples where the woman says that she is pregnant, or single women who say that they are pregnant. That nobody actually has to take a pregnancy test unless they want to.”

White House Press Secretary Psaki asked, “Are you suggesting don’t believe in women say they’re pregnant, and is that a big issue we think at the border? “

Doocy went full Fox News, “I’m not in charge of keeping the borders secured. You guys are.”

Psaki, “You think pregnant women pose a big threat to the border into the border community. You think that’s a big issue?”

Doocy kept it up, “You tell me. “

Finally, Psaki, Put an end to Doocy’s anti-pregnant women fever dream, “I’m not aware that pregnant women are a big concern for people at the border. I will know for you, Peter, and what I said earlier that there is a process if people cannot be expelled under Title 42 for a range of regions. Part of that is the country they come from, or other countries, including Mexico, may not accept families with children under the age of seven. “

Psaki explained, “They placed into removal proceedings that require them to either go to detention facility will require them to get a notice to appear, and including providing biometric data, and otherwise so that we can ensure that we know where they are, and we conjure that we know when they will come back. So that is what the process is. If there is a big outrage about pregnant women, I’m not tracking it.”

Fox News Thinks Pregnant Women Are Lying And Spreading COVID In The South.

Republicans like Gov. Greg Abbott have been blaming immigrants for the spread of COVID in the South for months, so Doocy’s attempt to blame immigrants for the spread of COVID was an escalation of the disinformation, but it was his particularly strange claim that pregnant women on the border are a big problem that was both racist and absurd.

Doocy was playing on the old racist Republican trope of pregnant women coming to the US to have their babies.

Jen Psaki wasn’t having it and highlighted the misogyny, racism, and ugliness that Doocy and Fox News are pushing.