Lauren Boebert Gets Harshly Criticized for Absurd Tweet Complaining About “Government Control”

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is being harshly criticized after complaining about “government control” in a tweet.

“Good morning to everyone except those who believe the government should have more control of our daily lives,” she wrote this morning.

Boebert’s actions have largely impeded the government’s pandemic response. She has often claimed that vaccine mandates amount to government overreach while posting already debunked lies about the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines. She has at times refused to abide by CDC guidelines and wear a mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Her comments did not go over well.

Good morning to everyone except those who think wearing a mask and getting vaccinated is taking your freedoms away. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 23, 2021

Good morning to everyone who understands they do not have the freedom to endanger the health and safety of others. — Smite!⚡️ (@7Veritas4) September 23, 2021

Good morning to everyone except those who think armed right-wing extremists should have more control over our daily lives. — Blue Blooded Patriot 🌊🌊🌊 (@BluePatriotGuy) September 23, 2021

Good morning to everyone except those who believe don't have a right to live in a country that protects humans and not guns. We have a right to not be shot — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 23, 2021

Good morning to everyone except those who used campaign funds to pay their personal rent and utilities. — Alan Zak (@AlanZak6) September 23, 2021

Says the woman who thinks government has the right to pass laws and rules for what women do with their bodies. YES, Lauren, do tell us all about those who think the government SHOULD NOT have control over our lives. — 𝒫ℯ𝒶𝓇𝓁 ℒℯ 𝒞𝓇𝒶𝓈 (@PearlyNGuernsey) September 23, 2021

Boebert, one of former President Donald Trump’s more faithful devotees, has continued to promote an anti-science agenda during her tenure in Congress. She is up for re-election in 2022.