Posted on by Alan Ryland

Lauren Boebert Gets Harshly Criticized for Absurd Tweet Complaining About “Government Control”

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is being harshly criticized after complaining about “government control” in a tweet.

Good morning to everyone except those who believe the government should have more control of our daily lives,” she wrote this morning.

Boebert’s actions have largely impeded the government’s pandemic response. She has often claimed that vaccine mandates amount to government overreach while posting already debunked lies about the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines. She has at times refused to abide by CDC guidelines and wear a mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Her comments did not go over well.

Boebert, one of former President Donald Trump’s more faithful devotees, has continued to promote an anti-science agenda during her tenure in Congress. She is up for re-election in 2022.