Ohio Republicans Sued For Illegal Gerrymandered Map

The ACLU has sued the Republican-dominated Ohio redistricting commission for drawing a gerrymandered map that violates the state constitution.

According to a statement from the ACLU as provided to PoliticusUSA:

The ACLU of Ohio, the American Civil Liberties Union, and Covington & Burling LLP filed a lawsuit today in Ohio Supreme Court challenging Ohio’s newly drawn maps for state House and Senate districts that give extreme and unfair advantage to the Republican Party.

The lawsuit was brought on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, the Ohio chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute, and several individuals. This is the first litigation in the country challenging a passed statewide map this cycle.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission — which is dominated by Republicans — approved the maps last week in a 5-2 party-line vote, disrespecting the letter and spirit of the constitutional reforms passed overwhelmingly by Ohio voters in 2015. The maps lock in Republican veto-proof supermajorities in both chambers of the Ohio General Assembly.

…..

According to the lawsuit, over the past decade, Republicans have received between 46.2% and 59.7% of the statewide vote. But the enacted map draws 67% of the House districts and 69% of the Senate districts to favor Republicans, assuring Republican veto-proof supermajorities in both chambers.

The Ohio Map Is Being Called Illegal, Racist, A Slap In The Face To The Voters

Ohio voters passed amendments to the state constitution six years ago to prevent this sort of map from ever being drawn. Republicans in the state responded by ignoring the Constitution and drawing a map that Andre Washington, president of the Ohio A. Philip Randolph Institute said, “The gerrymandered map that was enacted disproportionately affects minority voters and minority communities and prevents people of color from having a meaningful impact in Ohio politics.”

Ohio is the first state to be sued for its gerrymandered map after the 2020 Census. The map is so egregious that Republicans should hand whites-only signs outside of polling places.

There will be many more states sued for gerrymandered maps, but few will spit on the will of the voters as Republicans have done in Ohio.