The FEC Has Threatened Lauren Boebert with Legal Action Over Venmo Rent Payments She Made from Her Campaign Account

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) has threatened Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) with legal action over Venmo rent payments she made from her campaign account.

Boebert reimbursed her campaign for the $6,650 worth of payments.

A spokesperson for the FEC says Boebert can still face legal action for use of personal funds even if they are reimbursed.

According to The Denver Post, “Each of the four payments in question (two for $2,000 each and another two for $1,325 each) were amended to show payments for the same amount, description and on the same days to John Pacheco, whose address is the same as Shooters Grill in Rifle, which Boebert owns. Pacheco’s relationship to Boebert was not immediately clear.”

In August, the FEC sent a letter to the treasurer of Boebert’s 2022 reelection campaign announcing it was investigating Boebert’s campaign after the four Venmo payments raised red flags.

“Personal use is any use of funds in a campaign account of a present or former candidate to fulfill a commitment, obligation or expense of any person that would exist irrespective of the candidate’s campaign or duties as a federal office holder,” the agency noted in its letter.