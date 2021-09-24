Arizona Audit Backfires On Republicans And Shows Biden Won

An audit of Maricopa County carried out by Republicans at the urging of Trump found that Biden won by more than the official count.

The Arizona Republic reported:

The three-volume report by the Cyber Ninjas, the Senate’s lead contractor, includes results that show Trump lost by a wider margin than the county’s official election results. The data in the report also confirms that U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly won in the county.

….

The hand count shows Trump received 45,469 fewer votes than Biden. The county results showed he lost by 45,109.

Election experts have warned that the fraudit was sloppy and in violation of standard election integrity practices. In other words, Republicans tried to rig an audit to show that the election was stolen, and even when trying to cheat, Trump lost by even more votes to President Biden.

The fraudit will call the election “inconclusive” and recommend changes to the state’s election laws, according to a draft of the report.

An election that Biden wins is inconclusive but states that Donald Trump wins are legitimate. That line of thinking sums up why Republican claims of fraud are nothing more than a political device to undermine democracy and faith in elections.

Trump and the Republicans tried to manipulate the numbers in Arizona, and President Biden still won.