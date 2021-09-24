Biden Drops The Hammer On Trump And Won’t Block Any 1/6 Documents

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made it official. Biden will not assert executive privilege to block Trump documents from the 1/6 Committee.

Psaki said when asked what Biden would do if Trump asked him to block documents from the Committee, “I am not aware of any outreach. We don’t get regular outreach from the former president or his team. I think it is safe to assume. I would say that we take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not be appropriate to assert executive privilege, and so we will respond promptly to these questions as they arise and certainly as they come up from congress. “

The White House later clarified that decisions will be made on a case by case basis, which doesn’t change Psaki’s original statement:

UPDATE: The White House is walking back Psaki’s comment, suggesting she only intended to refer to an earlier decision not to invoke executive privilege to shield certain DOJ documents and testimony. Other decisions will be made on a “case by case basis,” WH says. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 24, 2021

The Press Secretary went on to say that the Biden administration is working with various congressional investigations related to the 1/6 attack.

Biden is going to help the Committee make sure that Trump faces justice for 1/6.

It was reported previously that the Biden administration was leaning toward turning over everything that the 1/6 Committee asks for. Jen Psaki made it official. Biden is not going to help Trump with his cover-up under the pretense of protecting executive power.

Trump’s days of being able to run a cover-up are long gone.

The 1/6 Committee will get the documents and information that they need, and in the process, the American people will finally learn the whole story about Donald Trump and the attack on the Capitol.