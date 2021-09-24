Insurrectionist House Republicans Have Received $10 Million From Corporations Since 1/6

Corporations have given $10 million to 138 Republican members of Congress who voted to overturn the election.

CREW analyzed the data and found:

Since the attack, 477 corporations and industry groups have donated over $10 million to 138 members of Congress who voted not to certify the 2020 election results, as well as the Republican Party’s main committees supporting these members — the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC). This sum includes $2,845,000 from companies that originally pledged to halt or pause their political giving to reevaluate their policies after the insurrection, and $1,005,000 of that sum went directly to members of the Sedition Caucus’s campaigns and leadership PACs.

Boeing ($274,000), American Crystal Sugar ($230,000), Koch Industries ($180,500), General Dynamics Corporation ($174,500) and Lockheed Martin ($150,500) are the top corporate donors to insurrectionist political groups and campaigns. These five donors have given $502,000 to insurrectionist members’ campaigns and leadership PACs.

Republicans are being rewarded by some corporations for attacking democracy.

There is no other way to look at it. Corporate America is rewarding Republicans for trying to overturn the election. The punishment of the sedition caucus has been non-existent. The best hope that the American people for holding these members of Congress accountable is that the 1/6 Committee starts naming names and the Department of Justice are forced to act.

Corporations spend millions upon millions of dollars each year on public relations efforts to make themselves look like good corporate citizens, but a good citizen does not reward those who tried to overturn an election and overthrow the government.

Boeing, Lockheed Martin, General Motors, Cigna, American Airlines, and Aflac are all corporations that broke their promise and continued to donate to domestic terror-supporting Republicans.

These corporations need to hear from the American people and understand that they will be punished for funding the attack on democracy.