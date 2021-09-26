Chris Wallace Demands That Biden Build A Wall In 9 Months After Trump Couldn’t Build One In 4 Years

Chris Wallace demanded that President Biden build a wall to keep Haitian immigrants out while ignoring that Trump couldn’t build one in four years.

Chris Wallace Demands That Biden Build A Wall To Keep Immigrants Out.

Video:

Chris Wallace argues with DHS Sec. Mayorkas that the Biden administration should have built a wall to stop Haitian migrants from coming to the border. Wallace ignores the fact that the Trump administration violated immigration laws to prevent immigrants from crossing the border. pic.twitter.com/5F1HBZ6tTD — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 26, 2021

Wallace asked, “My question is why did you allow them in the country in the first place? Whiting you build, forgive me, a wall or a fence to stop them from walking — this flood of people coming across the dam, it looks like a highway that allows them to cross the Rio Grande.

Secretary Mayorkas answered that the Biden administration is following the law, “It is the policy of this administration, we do not agree with the building of the wall. The law provides that individuals can make a claim for humanitarian relief. That is actually one of our proudest traditions.”

Chris Wallace Was Asking Mayorkas Not To Follow Immigration Laws And Do The Impossible.

Donald Trump could not build a wall during his entire presidential term, but Chris Wallace and Fox News want President Biden to build a wall in months.

The dirty not so secret fact of the Trump immigration policy is that the wall didn’t work, but violating US immigration law did.

The Trump administration kept immigrants out of the country by gutting the visa system and violating the immigration law. Fox News and Wallace were upset because the Biden administration is following the law.