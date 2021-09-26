Greg Abbott Falls Apart When Asked How He Will Eliminate All Rape In Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t have an answer for how he would eliminate all rape in Texas, but he did say that he wouldn’t sign an abortion exemption for rape or incest.

Video:

Greg Abbott gets pressed on how exactly he is going to eliminate all rape in Texas, and his answer is that he won't sign a bill creating an abortion exemption for rape and incest. pic.twitter.com/vJ4gMQdkrH — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 26, 2021

Transcript via Fox News Sunday:

WALLACE: Now, in 2019, which is the last year that we have numbers for,

almost 15,000 cases of rape were reported in your state of Texas, and

almost everyone says that that’s a severe undercount, there are a lot more

cases that just aren’t reported.

Is it reasonable to say to somebody who is the victim of rape and might not

understand that they are pregnant, you know, until six weeks, well, don’t

worry about it because we’re going to eliminate rape as a problem in the

state of Texas?

ABBOTT: Well, there’s multiple things I have to say in answer to this. But

the first thing, obviously, is that survivors of sexual assault, they

deserve support, care, and compassion. And Texas is stepping up to make

sure that we provide that by signing a law and creating in the governor’s

office a sexual assault survivors task force.

But separately from that, Chris, I got to point out about the ways that I

have fought to go to arrest and apprehend and try to eliminate rape. I

sought the death penalty for repeat rapists —

WALLACE: But — but — but, Governor — Governor, excuse — Governor,

excuse me, because we are running out of time. There were more than 15,000

rapes in 2019 when you were governor. Let me just ask this question, a

state representative, Republican state representative is — says that he’s

going to offer a new measure that would restore the exception to the Texas

abortion law for victims of rape and incest.

If that came to your desk, will you sign it or not?

ABBOTT: Well, we’ve got to go back, Chris, to what the reason was why the

law was passed in the first place. And the goal is to protect the lives of

every child with a heartbeat. And so we’re — we’re working to achieve that

goal.

WALLACE: Including — including a child — including —

ABBOTT: Chris — I — I got to point this out, Chris, and that is what

this — this —

WALLACE: Including a child of a rape — of a rape?

ABBOTT: This — this goal is consistent with what the United States

Supreme Court has written, and that is states have the ability to make sure

that we protect the health and safety of both the mother and the child. And

that’s what we are seeking to do here.

And I have to add this, and that is, Texas just provided more than $100

million in funding for pregnancy centers across the state of Texas to help

those who want to make sure that they will (ph) be able to carry a child

but —

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: But so just — just to lock this down, are

you saying, sir — I don’t mean to interrupt, but are you saying that you

will not sign an exception for rape and incest?

ABBOTT: Well, first, I’ve got to tell you, Chris, you’re — you’re making a

hypothetical that is not going to happen because that bill is not going to

reach my desk.

Greg Abbott Gets Called Out For His Nonsense About Eliminating Rape In Texas.

Greg Abbott doesn’t care about rape and incest pregnancies. He is trying to hold off a primary challenge from the right, and if it takes Texas rape victims being forced to give birth to babies conceived by rape, he is fine with that.

Gov. Abbott has created a haven for rapists in Texas, and his fake tough talk on eliminating rape can’t hide the fact that he has made it easier for sexual criminals to have lifelong control of their victims.