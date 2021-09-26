Sidney Powell Implicates Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, and Justice Alito In Plot To Overturn The Election

6.9k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Sidney Powell suggested that the purpose of the 1/6 attack was to give time to Supreme Court Justice Alito to intervene and overturn the election.

Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise Were Involved In The Plot To Overturn The Election.

Video:

This new interview by Powell is interesting. It suggests that the purpose of the insurrection was to DELAY the electoral college certification to give Alito time to intervene on this legal challenge. But, Powell says they didn’t anticipate Pelosi reconvening Congress that day. pic.twitter.com/HnmpcOci3Q — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 26, 2021

Powell suggested that the plan was for the insurrection to delay certifying the election so that Trump’s lawyers could file a 12th Amendment case to overturn the election.

McCarthy and Scalise were trying to deny Pelosi the ability to file an amicus brief in the case.

Powell said, “There had been inside goings-on in Congress whereby I believe it was Steve Scalise and McCarthy kept her from being an actual party. She wanted to work her way into the case, but somehow that didn’t happen. She got notice when we made our filing. She wanted to file an amicus brief, and then everything broke loose, and she had to speed up reconvening Congress to get the vote going before Justice Alito might issue an injunction.”

Sidney Powell is not a reliable narrator, but her point, if true, is that the purpose of the 1/6 attack on the Capitol was to buy time so that Justice Alito could intervene and block the certification of the election.

Trump and the Republicans were counting on the Supreme Court to overturn the election.

All the pieces of the puzzle are starting to fit together. The 1/6 attack was part of a seditious plot to overturn an election by stopping the certification and allowing the conservative justices on the Supreme Court to toss the election back to the states, which would have handed the presidency to Trump.

Elected Republicans should be facing criminal charges for this plot, and Kevin McCarthy has a whole lot more to answer for than a phone call with Trump on 1/6.