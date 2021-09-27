Both Louisiana Sens. Cassidy And Kennedy Vote Against Disaster Relief For Their Own State

Republican Louisiana Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy both voted against disaster relief for their own state.

Cassidy and Kennedy both voted no on a debt ceiling bill that contained disaster relief for Louisiana:

Cassidy and Kennedy vote against bill to keep government open and raise debt ceiling. Bill includes disaster aid for their home states. Murkowski and Collins also NO votes. Appears to be straight party lines amid clash with Dems over debt ceiling — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 27, 2021

The total cost of the damage from Hurricane Ida could reach $70-$80 billion. People and businesses in the state urgently need help. One of the primary jobs of a US Senator is to help those in their state after a natural disaster, but Cassidy and Kennedy are putting their party first.

Republicans are so desperate to stop President Biden that they are willing to deny their own constituents disaster relief.

The votes by Kennedy and Cassidy are a middle finger to the people of Louisiana. They represent a new low in the Republican Party’s message that people come last.

Democrats should only offer disaster relief as part of a debt ceiling package and force Republicans to stab the American people in the back over and over again.

Mitch McConnell is driving Senate Republicans off of a cliff, and votes like these won’t be forgotten because when people were in desperate need of help, Republicans put their party first.