Here Is The Proof That Republicans Are Killing Their Own Voters With COVID

1.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

In counties where Trump won 70% of the vote, the COVID death rate is 4.7 times higher than counties where he won 32%.

More People Die Of COVID In Counties That Trump Won Big

David Leonhardt of The New York Times tweeted:

The increasing partisan gap in Covid's death toll is stark: https://t.co/grkrSbiNTe pic.twitter.com/vIancefnfz — David Leonhardt (@DLeonhardt) September 27, 2021

Republicans Are Killing Their Voters With COVID

It doesn’t take a mathematician to understand that in counties where Trump won 7 out of every ten votes, nearly five times more people are dying from COVID. When these facts are combined with the reality that the vast majority of unvaccinated Americans are Republicans, the conclusion is that the Republican politicization of the pandemic has resulted in the GOP killing a lot of their own voters.

The same dynamic is playing out with the Republican passed voter suppression bills. The race to extreme right-wing positions in the Republican Party has resulted in the GOP adopting policies that harm or even kill their own voters.

When the Republican position on the pandemic is referred to as a death cult, the numbers above are what is being discussed.

Republicans like Trump and his acolyte red state governors would rather kill their voters than hand Democrats a “win” on the pandemic.

Killing your own voters is a losing strategy, but that is exactly what Republicans are doing in some of the reddest parts of the country.