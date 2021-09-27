Posted on by Jason Easley

Mitch McConnell Just Doomed Senate Republicans By Leading Them Off The Default Cliff

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader McConnell said that there would be no Senate Republicans voting to raise the debt limit.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

Mitch McConnell Is Leading Senate Republicans To Defeat.

McConnell literally told his caucus not to vote to raise the debt limit:

The plan to plunge the nation into default and wreck the US economy is Mitch McConnell’s big idea for winning back the Senate in 2022.

What Mitch McConnell still does not understand is that the American people aren’t as easily fooled as those who watch Fox News.

The Senate Minority Leader tried this same plan in 2011 when Barack Obama was president, and it blew up in his face.

Mitch McConnell is not a brilliant leader or strategist. He has two plays in his playbook. McConnell knows how to obstruct and completely disregard Senate rules and norms.

If America defaults, President Biden and Senate Democrats won’t be to blame.

Mitch McConnell is going to destroy the US economy and take Senate Republicans down with him.