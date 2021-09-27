Mitch McConnell Just Doomed Senate Republicans By Leading Them Off The Default Cliff

467 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader McConnell said that there would be no Senate Republicans voting to raise the debt limit.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

“We will not be supplying Republican votes to raising the debt limit,” McConnell reiterates. Senate GOP plans to block bill tonight to keep government open past Thursday because it includes a suspension of debt ceiling, something needed to avoid first-ever default by next month — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 27, 2021

Mitch McConnell Is Leading Senate Republicans To Defeat.

McConnell literally told his caucus not to vote to raise the debt limit:

If you want to know who is responsible for the default, Mitch McConnell told Senate Republicans, "We are not voting for this." pic.twitter.com/oSxhDDOqRA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 27, 2021

The plan to plunge the nation into default and wreck the US economy is Mitch McConnell’s big idea for winning back the Senate in 2022.

What Mitch McConnell still does not understand is that the American people aren’t as easily fooled as those who watch Fox News.

The Senate Minority Leader tried this same plan in 2011 when Barack Obama was president, and it blew up in his face.

Mitch McConnell is not a brilliant leader or strategist. He has two plays in his playbook. McConnell knows how to obstruct and completely disregard Senate rules and norms.

If America defaults, President Biden and Senate Democrats won’t be to blame.

Mitch McConnell is going to destroy the US economy and take Senate Republicans down with him.