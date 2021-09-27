Senate Republicans Are Preparing to Block Bill That Would Keep The Government Funded

Senate Republicans are preparing to block a bill that would keep the government funded, provide billions of dollars in hurricane relief and keep the United States from defaulting on its debts. The vote, expected later today, is sure to deal a “death blow” to the bill, according to The Washington Post, and will force Democrats to devise their own path forward.

Last week, House Democrats unveiled legislation that will avert a government shutdown and keep the government funded through December 3. The bill will also suspend the debt limit into next year. The House approved the measure, but it was known that it would run into trouble in the Senate, where it would need the approval of 10 Republicans.

Republicans, under the leader of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have said they will not support suspending the debt limit in protest of a $3.5 trillion spending plan that would codify much of the Democratic agenda, particularly an expansion of the social safety net.

“If they want to tax, borrow, and spend historic sums of money without our input, they’ll have to raise the debt limit without our help. This is the reality. I’ve been saying this very clearly since July,” McConnell said last week.