Biden Prepares to Meet with Sinema and Manchin to Discuss Infrastructure Bill––Again

President Joe Biden will meet with Democratic Senators Joe Machin (W. Va.) and Krysten Sinema (Ariz.) to discuss how to move forward with the Democrats $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill and codify the Democrats’ economic agenda.

This is the third time in as many weeks that Biden has met with the two senators, two moderate Democrats who have voiced issues concerning the bill’s size, which would significantly expand the social safety net.

PoliticusUSA previously reported on a meeting Biden had with Manchin and Sinema on September 15.

The plan is part of efforts from the Democrats to respond to the climate crisis, invest in infrastructure, and expand education, health care and childcare support. It would constitute the largest broadening of the social safety net in years.

Democrats are hoping to undo many of the tax cuts Republicans enacted under former President Donald Trump as a way to pay for the plan. The plan includes increasing the top corporate tax rate to 26.5% and reinstating the top rate of 39.6% for individuals earning more than $400,000 and married couples earning over $450,000.

Both Sinema and Manchin have balked at the size of the plan and their meetings with Biden come as Democratic strategists advise the president to take a more active role in talks about the legislation.