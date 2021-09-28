Former WH Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Calls Trump Angry and “Terrifying” In New Book

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said working under former President Donald Trump was “terrifying” because of the anger he often directed at her and others.

“When I began to see how his temper wasn’t just for shock value or the cameras … I began to regret my decision to go to the West Wing,” Grisham writes in I’ll Take Your Questions Now, a memoir set to be published on October 5, according to The New York Times, which obtained a copy of her manuscript.

Grisham recalls that Trump often targeted Pat Cipollone, who worked as a member of his legal counsel.

“He didn’t like them telling him that things he wanted to do were unethical or illegal. So he’d scream at them. But then he’d usually listen. And then yell at them again later,” she wrote.

Grisham admits that she “should have spoken up more” and says that eventually, “pretty much” all members of Trump’s team “eventually wore out their welcome with the president.”

Grisham did not give a single briefing during her nine months as press secretary. She resigned on January 6, the day a mob of Trump’s supporters attacked the United States Capitol on the false premise that the election had been stolen.