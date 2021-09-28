Ted Cruz Plans To Nuke The Economy By Blocking Debt Limit Hike

628 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is planning to object to a unanimous consent request that would allow Democrats to raise the debt limit with no Republican votes.

Cruz has told reporters that he will object to Chuck Schumer’s unanimous consent request:

Ted Cruz says he will object to Leader Schumer's request to raise the debt limit today with 50 votes. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 28, 2021

Senate Republicans said that they wanted Democrats to raise the debt limit on their own, but when Democrats try to do what Republicans wanted, the GOP turns around and blocks Democrats from doing what they supposedly support.

Ted Cruz is doing this because he thinks that it will be good politics for him. Cruz is plotting another run at the White House in 2024, so as usual, he is abusing his platform as a US Senator and harming his constituents by putting his own presidential ambitions first.

Republicans are setting themselves up for a massive failure.

Leave it to Ted Cruz, who has the second-worst judgment in the Republican Party behind Trump, to think that tanking the economy and causing a recession will help him win the White House in 2024.