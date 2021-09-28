Trump’s Collaboration With Putin Exposed By Former Press Secretary

According to former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, Trump would tell Putin in advance when he was going to be “tough” on him.
Trump Told Putin That His Tough Talk Was Just For The Cameras
The Washington Post reported that Stephanie Grisham wrote in her new book:
Trump Insisted On Speaking Privately With Putin
Throughout his presidency, Trump insisted on talking to Putin alone. When he spoke to Putin on the phone, the calls were not monitored by national security officials as has been the customary practice, and no readouts were provided to reporters.
Trump Was Collaborating With Putin To Create A False Image Of Toughness
Trump’s tipping off of Putin that he was playing to the cameras and not serious about his statements is the first witness evidence from the inside of the Trump administration that the former president was collaborating with Putin.
The Mueller report was cut off at the knees by Rod Rosenstein before it was ever able to investigate Trump’s relationship with Putin, but from Grisham’s account, it is clear that the president was collaborating with an enemy of the United States of America.
Republicans like Devin Nunes are still trying to whitewash the Trump/Putin collaboration. Grisham’s account needs to be investigated before Donald Trump makes his play to return to the national political stage in 2024.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association