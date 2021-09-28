Trump’s Collaboration With Putin Exposed By Former Press Secretary

162 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

According to former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, Trump would tell Putin in advance when he was going to be “tough” on him.

Trump Told Putin That His Tough Talk Was Just For The Cameras

The Washington Post reported that Stephanie Grisham wrote in her new book:

Little is known about what happened in the 90-minute conversation between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Osaka, Japan, two years ago. But as journalists were quickly ushered out of the room at the 2019 Group of 20 Summit, Stephanie Grisham once again found herself with a close-up view of the action.

She saw Trump lean toward Putin that day and tell him: “Okay, I’m going to act a little tougher with you for a few minutes. But it’s for the cameras, and after they leave, we’ll talk. You understand.”

Trump Insisted On Speaking Privately With Putin

Throughout his presidency, Trump insisted on talking to Putin alone. When he spoke to Putin on the phone, the calls were not monitored by national security officials as has been the customary practice, and no readouts were provided to reporters.

Trump Was Collaborating With Putin To Create A False Image Of Toughness

Trump’s tipping off of Putin that he was playing to the cameras and not serious about his statements is the first witness evidence from the inside of the Trump administration that the former president was collaborating with Putin.

The Mueller report was cut off at the knees by Rod Rosenstein before it was ever able to investigate Trump’s relationship with Putin, but from Grisham’s account, it is clear that the president was collaborating with an enemy of the United States of America.

Republicans like Devin Nunes are still trying to whitewash the Trump/Putin collaboration. Grisham’s account needs to be investigated before Donald Trump makes his play to return to the national political stage in 2024.