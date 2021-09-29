Jen Psaki Shatters The Media Claims of Democrats In Disarray

The media has decided that Democrats are in disarray, but Jen Psaki shattered their storyline with the facts.

Video of Psaki:

Jen Psaki explains to the DC media again that their Dems in disarray narrative is wrong, and that Democrats agree on the goals but are hammering out the assurances and details. pic.twitter.com/jGpzbqLtbV — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 29, 2021

The Press Secretary was asked if President Biden was struggling to get Democrats on board with.

Psaki answered:

I don’t think that is an accurate depiction of what is happening now. I pointed to the comments of Congresswoman Jayapal on television. Everyone knows, and we convey to the public accurately, that what is happening is members of the Progressive caucus want to have an understanding of the path forward on the reconciliation package. They have stated that publicly. They think it is a historic progressive package that will make bold changes into addressing the climate crisis, lowering healthcare costs for the American people, bringing more women back into the workplace.

They want to know that there is going to be support for that package moving forward in the Senate and that it will get passed. That’s what is happening right now. The role the president is playing is working to get 50 votes in the Senate. That is a role they are happy to have him play.

Democrats Are Not In Disarray

Chuck Todd led off Meet The Press Daily on Wednesday by claiming that Democrats are in disarray, but no one can explain how Democrats can be in disarray when they agree on the policies that they are trying to pass.

There is no disarray.

A handful of moderates are worried about their own political survival, so they are gumming up the works a bit. Jen Psaki was correct. All that the progressives want is an assurance that the reconciliation bill will pass the Senate.

Democrats warned everyone that these weeks could be choppy because this is where the rubber hits the road.

All Democrats want this agenda to pass. It may be a little contentious hammering out the details, but at the end of the day, it remains likely to get done.