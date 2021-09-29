Speaker Pelosi Is Furious And Ripping Democrats Who Don’t Want To Vote On Debt Limit

Speaker Pelosi is described as furious and ripping into some House Democrats who don’t want to vote on raising the debt limit.

Heather Caygle of Politico tweeted Pelosi’s comments during a caucus meeting:

Pelosi is furious several people tell @sarahnferris and me The speaker is ripping into members who don’t want to vote for debt limit today, saying they are planning on “going to the floor and giving republicans the majority.” — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) September 29, 2021

The Moderates Are Possibly Holding Up A Debt Limit Vote

A group of 5-9 moderate Democrats in the House are so terrified of Republican narratives that they are likely suspects who are dragging their feet on a debt limit vote.

The Speaker has forgotten more about midterm election House calculus than most of these members will ever know.

Pelosi is correct.

If the US defaults, these same House Democrats won’t be able to save their own seats by not voting for a debt limit increase. They will be dooming themselves because Republicans will blame them for destroying the economy.

Protecting the full faith and credit of the United States is their job. It is why the House is in control of the purse strings.

Democrats aren’t Republicans. They are expected to put country over party.

Here is hoping that Speaker Pelosi tore these holdouts a new one and reminded them of the job that they were elected to do. The best way for Democrats to keep the majority is to do their jobs.