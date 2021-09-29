Poll: For the First Time, a Majority of Republicans Say They’ve Received at Least One Dose of Covid Vaccine

For the first time, a majority of Republicans say they’ve received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the largest monthly gain since April. That’s according to a new Gallup poll released today.

75% percent of respondents said they were vaccinated against Covid-19 a six-point gain from August. Additionally, 80% said they either are vaccinated or plan to be vaccinated, the highest tally thus far in all of 2021.

Compared to Republicans, 68% of independents and 92% of Democrats said they are least partially vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Still, Republicans retain the lowest vaccination rate of any major subgroup of Americans. By contrast, more than 70% of men and women, White and non-White adults, and adults in all four major regions of the country say they have been vaccinated,” Gallup reports.

“The relatively sharp upturn in U.S. adults being vaccinated this month follows an eventful period in the pandemic,” Gallup reports. “Public worry about contracting COVID-19 has been higher the past two months amidst a spike in infections around the country due to the delta variant of the coronavirus. Forty percent of adults now say they are very or somewhat worried about being infected, similar to 39% in August but up from 29% in July and 17% in June.”

Gallup noted that the increase also comes after the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.