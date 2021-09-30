Conservative Group Heritage Action is Urging GOP to Vote Against Infrastructure Bill

The conservative group Heritage Action for America is urging Republican members of Congress to vote against the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, charging that to do so would allow Democrats to successfully pass their $3.5 trillion spending package.

“Not only is the deal bad policy, but it is also a bad process, as it is a prerequisite to passing the rest of President [Joe] Biden’s catastrophic agenda through a Democrat-only reconciliation package,” the group said in a “key vote” alert to lawmakers.

“Claims that this expansion of government is fully paid for are misleading at best, as the package relies on a series of dubious and inappropriate “pay-for” budget gimmicks to cover the costs,” the group adds, saying that “Congress has been spending money at an unsustainable pace.”

“Democrats desperately want to pour more than an additional $4 trillion into an economy facing rising inflation fueled by excess government spending,” the group concludes. “Republicans should not enable this reckless spending spree that will devalue the paychecks of working Americans and should start by voting against this legislation.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) scheduled a vote on the infrastructure bill for this morning, but it appears the House lacks the votes to pass the measure. Progressives have voiced their opposition to the bill, saying that they will not vote on the infrastructure bill until the House approves the reconciliation package. Only a few Republicans have indicated they’ll back the infrastructure bill.