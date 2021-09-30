Police Chiefs Says Republicans Killed Police Reform Bill That Would Have Strengthened Police Departments

The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) said that the police reform bill that Republicans rejected would have strengthened police departments.

The IACP said in a statement:

Despite some media reports, at no point did any legislative draft propose “defunding the police.” In fact, the legislation specifically provided additional funding to assist law enforcement agencies in training, agency accreditation, and data collection initiatives. It is our joint belief that the provisions under discussion would have strengthened the law enforcement profession and helped improve the state of community police engagement without compromising management and officers’ rights, authorities, and legal protections.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) lied about the bill defunding the police.

On Face The Nation, Sen. Scott said, “We said simply this: ‘I’m not going to participate in reducing funding for the police after we saw a major city after major city defund the police.’ Many provisions in this bill that he wanted me to agree to limited or reduced funding for the police.”

The bill did not defund the police, but Scott needed a reason for why Republicans rejected a bipartisan police reform bill, so he made up the police defunding.

Republicans Didn’t Want To Pass A Bill That Would Strengthen The Police

It has become a consistent theme. Republicans talk about how much they support the police, but their actions, in many cases, deny police departments needed resources.

Republicans have voted against defunding the police this year.

They may run on Democrats defunding the police, but it is Republicans who represent a danger to the security of our cities and towns around the country.