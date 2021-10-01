Alex Jones Found Liable for Damages Related to His Sandy Hook Shooting Conspiracy Theories

Infowars host Alex Jones, who often promoted conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, was found liable for damages, according to just-released court documents. Jones had falsely claimed that the shooting, which claimed the lives of 28 people, most of them children, was a “giant hoax.”

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble issued default judgments Monday against Jones and Infowars for failing to comply with orders to provide information for the lawsuits brought by parents of two children killed in the shooting. A jury will now decide how much Jones owes in penalties.

Jones has pushed back against the ruling through his attorney. In a statement posted on Infowars from attorney Norm Pattis said the court’s decisions were “stunning.”

“It takes no account of the tens of thousands of documents produced by the defendants, the hours spent sitting for depositions and the various sworn statements filed in these cases,” the statement said. “We are distressed by what we regard as a blatant abuse of discretion by the trial court. We are determined to see that these cases are heard on the merits.”