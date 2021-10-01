Brett Kavanaugh Tests Positive for Covid-19

Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19, a rare breakthrough infection. He had been fully vaccinated since January. He is currently not showing symptoms of the virus.

“Justice Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday,” spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said. “As a precaution, Justice and Mrs. Kavanaugh will not attend Justice Barrett’s investiture this morning.”

McCabe noted that all of the other justices had been tested and their tests were negative for Covid-19. Kavanaugh tested positive ahead of Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s ceremonial investiture.

It is not clear how Kavanaugh’s positive test result will affect in-person arguments at the Supreme Court, which were to resume Monday for the first time since spring 2020.