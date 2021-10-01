Defense Department Investigating Marine at Trump Rally Who Claimed to Have “Pulled the Baby Over the Wall” in Afghanistan

The Defense Department is investigating a Marine who attended a rally former President Donald Trump held on Saturday after he claimed he was the Marine who “pulled the baby over the wall” in Afghanistan, a reference to a viral clip showing a United States Marine hoisting a tiny baby girl over a razor-wire fence outside Kabul airport.

The chaos & fear of people is a testament to the international community’s role in AFG’s downfall & their subsequent abandonment of Afghan people. The future for AFG has bn decided for its people without its people’s vote & now they live at the mercy of a terrorist group. #Kabul pic.twitter.com/k4bevc2eHE — Omar Haidari (@OmarHaidari1) August 19, 2021

Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark made the claim during Trump’s rally in Perry, Georgia.

“Hey my name’s Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark. I’m here from Warner Robins, Georgia. I am the guy that pulled the baby over the wall, and it’s definitely probably one of the greatest things I’ve ever done in my entire life,” he said at the time. “I just want to thank all of the support from all of y’all. It really means a lot, and I’m glad to be home now today. Thank you.”

“The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit has initiated a command investigation regarding Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark’s attendance at the event last weekend to determine if any DoD policies were violated,” said Capt. Kelton Cochran, the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit spokesperson, noting that “the Marine identified in that particular image was not Lance Cpl. Clark.”