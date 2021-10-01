Former WH Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Jared Kushner: “Rasputin in a Slim-Fitting Suit”

143 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

In her new book, former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham describes former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner as “Rasputin in a slim-fitting suit.” Grisham’s book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now, comes out Tuesday.

She recalls that when it was decided that Trump should address the nation in regard to Covid-19, that Kushner had worked with Trump’s speechwriter and “dictated” what Trump would say.

“Katie Miller, an aide to the vice president, was married to speechwriter Stephen Miller. So she went into Stephen’s office and sat there while Jared Kushner frantically dictated the address to Stephen, who wrote something out,” Grisham wrote, adding that she grew increasingly “outraged” at Kushner’s behavior.

“He was not an expert on any of those things — shutting down borders, the economic consequences, the health consequences — yet he alone seemed to be deciding the nation’s first actions to address one of the most devastating crises in our history,” she wrote.

Grisham’s book also made headlines earlier this week for what she said about Trump.

Grisham said working under Trump was “terrifying” because of the anger he often directed at her and others. “When I began to see how his temper wasn’t just for shock value or the cameras … I began to regret my decision to go to the West Wing,” she wrote. Grisham admits that she “should have spoken up more” and says that eventually, “pretty much” all members of Trump’s team “eventually wore out their welcome with the president.” Trump, in a statement to The Hill, criticized Grisham’s memoir, calling her “very angry and bitter.” “She became very angry and bitter after her break up and as time went on she was seldom relied upon, or even thought about. She had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself. Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things,” Trump said in a statement on Tuesday.