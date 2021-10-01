JD Vance Goes Full Brownshirt And Says Government Should Punish “Woke” Companies

Ohio US Senate candidate JD Vance suggested that the government should punish companies and endowments that are on the “wrong side” of the culture war.

Video:

OH Sen candidate JD Vance says that the GOP should fight back against “woke” corps and endowments with something that sounds pretty Marxist to me: “Maybe it’s time to .. seize the endowment .. penalize these endowments for being on the wrong side of these culture war issues.” pic.twitter.com/zdx0CmSg27 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 1, 2021

Vance said, “Unless you are willing to make these people feel economic pain, there’s no serious way to fight back against it. Google, Apple, Delta, they’re not going to stop beating up on Georgia for passing common-sense voter integrity measures just because we complain about it. Harvard University Endowment has a zero percent tax rate. Maybe it’s time to tax the endowment? Seize the endowment, actually penalize these endowments for being on the wrong side of some of these culture war issues.”

JD Vance Is Suggesting Authoritarianism

Vance wants to punish companies and seize the endowments of universities that hold a different point of view than he does on culture war issues.

That’s authoritarianism. Vance is suggesting that companies and institutions of higher education have to follow the government line, or they will be punished.

JD Vance wants an America that is like China or North Korea.

Freedom will exist at the whim of the state.

The Republican threat to democracy is often expressed in theoretical terms, but JD Vance’s statement was clear and direct.

A majority of Trump voters want to secede from the Union while they are advocating for the destruction of democracy.