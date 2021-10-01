The Media Is Getting It Wrong. Democrats Are Close To Infrastructure Deal.

The media has established their false narrative that Biden’s agenda will fail, and they are ignoring the fact that Democrats are closing in on a deal.

Speaker Pelosi Cites Progress On Infrastructure Talks

It has been a day of progress in fulfilling the President’s vision to Build Back Better. Thanks to so many Members and staff, the work is being done. Discussions continue with the House, Senate, and White House to reach a bicameral framework agreement to Build Back Better through a reconciliation bill.

Many thanks to Members of our Caucus for your participation and patience over the past few days. The Bipartisan Infrastructure bill has already had its rule passed, and its debate has concluded. All of this momentum brings us closer to shaping the reconciliation bill in a manner that will pass the House and Senate.

The House And Senate Are Getting Closer To Agreeing On A Spending Amount

Jake Sherman tweeted:

>@PunchbowlNews PM out Expanding our @BrianDeeseNEC/@AmbRice46 meeting w dem leadership scoop. Talks are now assuming on a top line number — a step fwd No guarantee on votes tonight. Internal skepticism about whether talks can wrap in time https://t.co/BCUdPX8qbO — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 30, 2021

The Press Is Misreading Joe Manchin

Jonathan Chait pointed out what Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) didn’t say to reporters:

One other note. People are misreading Manchin's document and comments. It did not say he would not go over $1.5 trillion. It said he would accept $1.5 T. Reporters asked him at his gaggle if $1.5 T was the ceiling, and he pointedly ignored the question. — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) October 1, 2021

Manchin and House progressives will be negotiating. Both of them want to reach a deal. Manchin has never said that he doesn’t support the legislation, but his concern is the cost. Sen. Manchin has also said that he will support any bill that is fully paid for, and he wants to repeal the Trump tax cut.

The cost of the Trump tax cut was $2.3 trillion. The middle ground between $1.5 trillion and $3.5 trillion is $2.5 trillion. It is possible that the final number will land somewhere in this range.

Democrats Are Closing In On Success, But The Corporate Media Doesn’t Care.

The American people saw it with the withdrawal from Afghanistan. The corporate media in DC builds its own narrative and crafts its coverage to fit it. The media coverage on Afghanistan only shifted after polling showed that the media was wrong and the American people disagreed with them.

It has been years since America has seen actual political negotiation on big legislation, but that is what Democrats are doing. Our profit-driven corporate media needs drama and conflict to drive revenue and ratings. All of their coverage goes through a drama and conflict filter. They don’t know how to cover incremental progress and give and take.

Democrats are going to get infrastructure done, but the coverage has misled the American people on how they are getting there.