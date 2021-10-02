Treason Evidence Grows As Trump Plotted Pressure Campaign Against Pence

135 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump plotted a pressure campaign from inside the White House against his own vice president to get him to overturn the election.

Trump Plotted His Coup Inside The White House

The New York Times reported:

Still, by early January 2021, amid his wide-ranging effort to overturn the election results, Mr. Trump had become so enamored of Mr. Eastman’s advice that the two teamed up in an Oval Office meeting to pressure Mr. Pence to intervene to help Mr. Trump remain in power by delaying the Jan. 6 certification of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory.

In a two-page memo written by Mr. Eastman that had been circulated to the White House in the days before the certification — revealed in the new book “Peril” by the Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa — Mr. Eastman said that Mr. Pence as vice-president was “the ultimate arbiter” of the election, essentially saying he had the power to determine who won, and that “we should take all of our actions with that in mind.”

The Department Of Justice Must Investigate Trump

Trump and Eastman plotted a coup from inside the White House and even put it in writing. How much more evidence does the Department of Justice need before they investigate Trump for the plot to overthrow the government?

The 1/6 Committee will be making criminal referrals if they find evidence of criminal activity. Is the DOJ waiting for the Committee to refer the Trump criminals for prosecution?

The Trump crimes are out in the open. Now is the time to hold Trump and his co-conspirators accountable.