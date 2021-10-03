120,000 People Marched At The Women’s March And TV Networks Provided No Live Coverage

120,000 Americans marched for abortion rights across the US, but the television networks provided no coverage of the march and speeches.

Women’s March organizers said that 120,000 people marched on Saturday:

To everyone who took to the streets for abortion justice — all 120,000 of you — thank you. We were clear that we won't tolerate attacks on our reproductive freedom. That we're going to fight until we have abortion access for ALL. We're not stopping here.

📸 @KishaBari pic.twitter.com/7QDtanlPYb — Women's March (@womensmarch) October 2, 2021

If you wanted to watch the march on your favorite television network, it wasn’t there. The networks acknowledged the march. They did live reports roughly once an hour, at least on MSNBC and CNN, but they didn’t dedicate any airtime to allowing people to watch the march.

The lack of coverage was noticed:

Here is some of the uplifting scene that the media didn’t think was fit for live coverage.

People I’ve talked to today say they’re angry and upset. But there’s also a sense of hope in the air. Song and dance are being used as a form of catharsis. #RallyForAbortionJustice pic.twitter.com/078A48WUq9 — Lalee Ibssa (@LaleeIbssa) October 2, 2021

This morning, speakers ranging from doctors to athletes to preachers all highlighted the need to advocate for reproductive justice. Now, thousands fill the DC streets and are marching from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court. #RallyForAbortionJustice pic.twitter.com/DHBq9zE0d4 — Lalee Ibssa (@LaleeIbssa) October 2, 2021

Women marching for the right to control their own bodies was deemed not newsworthy enough for live coverage, but four pro-sedition Donald Trump supporters could sneeze outside of the Capitol, and hundreds of reporters show up.

The American people showed up to send a message to our leaders. The message is significant and vital to the freedom of a majority of our population. It is too bad that decision-makers in the corporate press did not feel the same way.