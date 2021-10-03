Moderate Democrats Refuse To Go On Face The Nation To Defend Their Opposition To Biden’s Build Back Better

Face The Nation invited any of the small group of House and Senate Democratic moderates who oppose Biden’s Build Back agenda to appear on their show, but they all refused.

Video:

Face The Nation says that the invited House and Senate moderates on to defend their opposition to Biden's Build Back Better agenda, but they refused to come on the show. pic.twitter.com/et1EoldI0E — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 3, 2021

Host Margaret Brennan said, “These are interesting times here in Washington, we are used to the political battles between Republicans and Democrats. But today, we find ourselves in an increasingly polarized debate between Democrats. The factions within the party progressives and liberals, and moderates. We asked key moderates to join us, and they didn’t take us up on our invitation.”

If Moderates Think Their Opposition To Biden’s Agenda Is The Right Thing To Do, They Should Defend It On Television.

Moderates claim that they are worried about spending too much money, but outside of Sen. Manchin, they won’t provide a number that they are comfortable with, and they won’t say what they want to cut from the bills.

Moderates know that the Build Back Better agenda is very popular, which is why they are scared to go on television and detail their opposition to the cost. Manchin has been the only moderate who is willing to state his position, meet with his constituents, and he appears to want to make a deal.

Sen. Sinema went back to Arizona for a fundraiser, and the House moderates refuse to be specific publicly with their objections.

The moderates know that they have taken an unpopular position, but voters deserve a full and public detailing of their opposition.