Republican Doctor Commits Sabotage By Giving Out Out Signed Blank COVID Exemption Forms

A Connecticut physician has surrendered her medical license after an investigation uncovered that she was giving signed blank vaccination exemption forms to anyone who sent a self-addressed stamp envelope.

Via Business Insider:

An anonymous tip to the Connecticut Medical Examining Board prompted an investigation into retired physician Sue McIntosh.

She had been “providing fraudulent vaccine exemption forms through the mail related to COVID-19 vaccines, general vaccines, COVID testing, and medical opposition to wearing facial masks,” the investigation said. Patients, when they received these forms, only had to fill out their name and date and then select a reason for a mask exemption, records show.

Supplemental documents provided by the state’s health department said McIntosh also instructed patients to “copy and distribute as many forms as they wish.”

McIntosh had to know that she would be caught. She encouraged people to duplicate and distribute the blank forms.

Helping people to cheat the system and jeopardize public health is not protecting freedom. People do not have the freedom to get COVID and infect others.

This kind of sabotage from within is why the pandemic is still a problem in the United States. As soon as Trump politicized the issue of masks, he set the nation up for sickness, death, and failure.

America will never be able to defeat COVID as long as Republicans continue to intentionally undermine public health.